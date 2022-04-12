After a week delay in the sentencing phase of the trial, a Denton County jury sentenced a man to life plus 35 years behind bars Monday for shooting an officer twice in 2019 and endangering another.

Antwon Pinkston was found guilty of two counts of assault on a peace officer on March 31 after prosecutors said he opened fire on Denton Police Officer Urbano Rodriguez Jr. during a traffic stop on Oct. 29, 2019.

Rodriguez was struck twice, once in the head and once in the leg, and suffered serious and lasting injuries.

On April 11, more than a week after he'd been found guilty, Denton County jurors sentenced Pinkston to life behind bars for shooting Rodriguez and to an additional 35 years in prison for endangering Denton Police Officer Randy Cole during the same traffic stop.

Following a week and a half of testimony, the jury heard closing arguments on the morning of March 31 and began deliberating just after 10 a.m. Shortly before 3 p.m., the jury announced they'd found Pinkston guilty of two counts of assault on a peace officer.

Pinkston did not show any emotion when the verdict was read.