Man Who Shot at Cars Along I-20 Arrested, Police Say

A man who police say shot at cars along Interstate 20 last month and then went on a one-man crime spree in several North Texas cities was arrested in Fort Worth Thursday.

Anthony Gordon, 32, already had a long criminal record when he opened fire with a gun in each hand along I-20 near Campus Drive Aug. 6, then stole a woman's pickup in a nearby parking lot, police said.

In the weeks since, Gordon kidnapped a woman in Dallas and held her for two days, robbed another woman in Richardson, and ran from police in Haltom City, police said.

"Officers have been looking for this guy for a while,” said Fort Worth police officer Brad Perez.

They found him Thursday evening on Fort Worth's Near West Side.

When officers approached, they say he hopped a fence and darted into a stranger's yard.

"And then he ends up kicking in the back door (and) running inside,” Perez said. “What we learned occurred on the inside was there was a female in there. The suspect grabbed hold of her, threatened her with a gun."

Gordon let her go, she ran out the front door, and he gave up minutes later, police said.

"We're very fortunate to have located him and gotten him off the street," Perez said. "Yeah, someone like him, we obviously wanted to use as many of our resources as possible to take someone this dangerous off the streets as fast as possible."

Gordon is held on 14 felony charges.

One of them is a parole violation for an earlier conviction, which means he won’t get out of jail anytime soon.