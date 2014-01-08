Man Who Exposed Himself to Women Arrested: Bedford Police

Bedford police captured a man accused of exposing himself to women at Wednesday morning.

Bedford Police Lt. David Smith says a call came in to police dispatch that a man exposed himself to a couple of women in the area near an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Shady Lane.

Police say there were two separate incidents, one at Waters Park Apartments and the other at Shenandoah Village Apartments.

Police responded to the scene and Smith says officers saw a man who fit the description the women gave and a chase began.

"He continued to run, jumping over fences, eluding police for almost an hour, well over an hour," said Det. Jerry Buford from the Bedford Police Department.

The man ran across Forest Ridge and back to the Shenandoah Village Apartments on Shady Lane where police say he was cornered on a second floor balcony and taken into custody.

"Pretty happy about it we don't need a flasher around Bedford right now," said neighbor Megan Yousef.

Investigators say the flasher did not touch either woman.

"It's pretty scary. I'm surprised what he's done to some people, done to their lives," said neighbor Laurie Taylor.

Police arrested 29-year-old Jared Michael Stokes and charged him with indecent exposure and eluding arrest charges.

Bedford police provided the above mug shot of Stokes on Jan. 9, 2014.

"It could be leading up to a sexual assault. He could be scouting. It could be something that excites him," said Buford.

"We do not need some like that running around our property. It's very dangerous," said Taylor.

Police are investigating if this same man has done this before. Residents say they've heard of similar flasher sightings recently in the area.