border crisis

Man Who Escaped Death Threats in Haiti Says He Can Relate to Unaccompanied Children at Border

Sny Desir came to the United States in 2017

By Candace Sweat

NBC News

For so many, coming into the United States is a dangerous and lonely journey. As Sny Desir watches what’s unfolding at the U.S.–Mexico border, he says thinks of his own path here from Haiti.

In 2017, he was running from corruption and violence. He realized he could not stay in the country he loves and called home.

“I called my family I said, ‘You know, I cannot live in Haiti anymore,’” Desir said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

border crisis 8 hours ago

Dallas' KBH Convention Center May House Teenage Asylum Seekers as Soon as Wednesday

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

He said he understands what the unaccompanied children at the border might be going through, having passed through several countries himself, including Mexico, before he made it to the U.S.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“The people looking for safe life,” he said.

A woman who did not want to be identified said she was reunited with her daughter after she let the young girl cross over the U.S.-Mexico border with an aunt. The aunt eventually became separated from the girl shortly after crossing.

“I knew that on Friday, March 5 they were going to present themselves at immigration and that they were close,” the mother said. “On the sixth, his aunt called me with my daughter to tell me that immigration was going to deport them to Mexico.”

The girl’s mother said now that they’re reunited, her child is not the same.

“Right now, she is a little happy and then very sad,” she said. “She cries and is scared. But before it was not like that. She was very happy.”

Desir said the mental agony of what is endured while seeking a better and safer life is indescribable.

“I’m still safe,” he said. “OK, there’s nobody coming to kill me. But my mind is not inside of me.”

This article tagged under:

border crisis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us