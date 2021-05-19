Man Wanted in Fatal Shooting at Gathering in East Oak Cliff: Dallas Police

Dallas police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman early Sunday morning at a social gathering in east Oak Cliff.

Doris Ramirez was shot at about 2:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 8th Street. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died of of her injuries Monday afternoon, police said.

Police are searching for Ricardo Navarro-Carvajal, who they say shot Ramirez.

Navarro-Carvajal was last seen with close-cut hair and wearing a light-colored dress shirt and blue jeans. He fled in a 2008 black Dodge Ram, police said.

The motive and circumstances around the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information on Navarro-Carvajal's whereabouts is asked to call 911. Additional information about the shoot may be reported to Detective Eric Hearn by calling 214-883-9507 or email eric.hearn@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the shooting. Tips may be made by calling 214-373-8477.