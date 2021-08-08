Man Wanted in Downtown Dallas Shooting That Injured 1: Police

Dallas police are searching for a man accused of wounding another man in a shooting in downtown Dallas last month.

On July 19 at approximately 6:05 a.m., Dallas police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 Pacific Avenue, near the Dallas Area Rapid Transit station.

Police said a man fired multiple times toward another person. A 50-year-old man who was not involved in the confrontation was struck by one of the bullets.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. It is unclear if he has been discharged.

The suspect was described as a Black male who was wearing dark pants, a light-colored shirt and a baseball cap. He had a backpack and left on a bicycle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas Police Detective Gregory White at 214-671-4730 or email gregory.white@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.