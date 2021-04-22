Man Wanted in Connection With Shooting at Glenn Heights Gas Station That Injured Two

The Glenn Heights Police Department is searching for the man they say shot two people at a gas station this week and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Glenn Heights police said 20-year-old Myles Gibson-Ned opened fire at an Exxon gas station at 1640 S. Cockrell Hill Road, hitting two people.

Investigators released photos taken from surveillance video (above). The car Gibson-Ned was driving has been recovered, according to police commenting on their Facebook page but he remains at large.

Investigators did not reveal any other information about the shooting or the conditions of the people who were shot. The case is currently classified as an aggravated assault case, not a homicide.

Police said Gibson-Ned is dangerous and citizens should not approach him.

Anyone with information about Gibson-Ned's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or contact Glenn Heights PD at 972-223-3478.