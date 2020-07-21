Man Police Say Killed Dallas Teacher Arrested After Officer-Involved Shooting: Affidavits

A man wanted in connection with the killing of a beloved Pleasant Grove P.E. teacher is being held in the Hays County Jail on a $2 million bond after according to jail officials.

The San Marcos Record first reported Jeffery Alan Scott, 35, was arrested after an officer-involved shooting at a San Marcos gas station on July 15.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Texas State Trooper was helping the U.S. Marshals Service locate and arrest Scott who was wanted for murder and considered armed and dangerous.

When the trooper found him at a 7-Eleven, Scott produced a handgun and started firing, according to DPS public information officer Sgt. Deon Cockrell.

Cockrell says the trooper returned fire injuring Scott and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper was not injured.

On July 16, Scott was booked into the Hays County Jail on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and the murder out of Dallas County, as well as a parole violation out of Austin.

On July 12, Jennifer Hickmon was found dead in her home in the 6600 block of Happy Trails Drive, police said she was the victim of a homicide.

According to a Dallas County Arrest Warrant Affidavit, an unidentified witness came forward and told police Scott claimed he had killed his girlfriend, Hickmon, and her ex-boyfriend. Police were initially given a wrong address, but officers met Hickmon's family members at her address on Happy Trials Drive in Dallas where she was found dead inside. According to the affidavit, detectives have exhausted leads on the identity of Hickmon's alleged ex-boyfriend.

Dallas police say homicide detectives went to Hays County and interviewed Scott and that after he was read his rights he gave a voluntary statement admitting to the murder of Hickmon.

Hickmon coached P.E., volleyball, basketball and track at Young Men’s Leadership Academy for 13 years.

Scott's bond has been set at $2 million, it is not clear if he has obtained an attorney. He remins in Hays County Jail pending his transfer to the Dallas County Jail.