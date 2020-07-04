Man Wanted in April Shooting Turns Himself in After Victim Dies: Dallas Police

A man wanted in an April shooting turned himself in Thursday after the victim died of his injuries, Dallas police say.

On April 1, Gary Earl Jimison was shot in the neck inside his home in the 3700 block of Sidney Street during an altercation with Kendrick Denard Rolfe Massingill and another person, police said.

Jimison, 50, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He died of his injuries June 18, police said.

Homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant for Massingill, 36, on June 25, and he turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail on Thursday.

Massingill has been charged with murder. His bail is set at $150,000.