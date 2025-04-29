Dallas

Man wanted for sexual assault, burglary, dies in Dallas police custody: Officials

Police said the man reported having chest pains and feeling ill before he was pronounced dead at the Southeast Patrol Station

By Lauren Harper

NBC 5 News

An investigation is underway after a man with multiple felony warrants died in police custody, according to Dallas police.

Police said during a traffic stop at about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday at C.F. Hawn Freeway and North Jim Miller Road, officers were alerted that the driver had two active warrants for aggravated sexual assault and burglary with intent.

During the stop, police said the driver complained of chest pains, and Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to examine him. Police said the driver was medically cleared and taken to the Southeast Patrol Station.

According to police, the driver reported feeling ill while being escorted to an interview room. Police said DFR was called to the station, where the driver was pronounced dead.

Authorities did not disclose the driver's cause of death or if he had any pre-existing medical conditions. The driver's identity has not yet been released.

Police said the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office are investigating, and the Office of Community Police Oversight was notified.

