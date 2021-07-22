Red Oak

Man Wanted For Murder Who Escaped Oklahoma Jail May Be in Red Oak: Authorities

Red Oak Police Department

A man wanted for murder in Bryan County in Oklahoma may be in Red Oak, according to the the United States Marshal Service.

The Red Oak Police Department said on Thursday, the U.S. Marshal Service contacted the department and said Stoney Ellis, 43, may be in the Red Oak area and surrounding Ellis County area.

Ellis is currently for "homicide and escape" in Bryan County, as well as an "accident involving death" in Ellis County, Red Oak police said.

Authorities said Ellis should be considered armed and dangerous and urged anyone who sees Ellis to call 911.

Police described Ellis as 6-feet tall and weighing roughly 200 pounds.

According to KTEN, a local NBC affiliate in Oklahoma, Ellis is one of three inmates who escaped from Bryan County Jail around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information can call Ellis County Crime Stoppers at 972-937-7297.

