Man wanted for murder in Tarrant County caught by CBP officers at El Paso border crossing

A man with an outstanding arrest warrant for murder in North Texas was arrested after he tried to enter the U.S. through the Paso del Norte Port of Entry using fake citizenship in late September.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 47-year-old Jesus Javier Rios crossed the Paso Del Norte pedestrian bridge in El Paso on Tuesday, Sept. 26., and gave border patrol agents a Texas ID.

CBP says the officers didn't believe the ID Rios gave them was authentic and took him to a second examination area for further processing. There, authorities ran a fingerprint scan and learned Rios was not the cardholder, and he was wanted in Tarrant County with an outstanding homicide charge.

Border Patrol says Rios also has active warrants in Ector County for a probation violation and one in Coconino County for failure to appear.

Rios was taken into custody and handed over to the El Paso Police Department. He is booked into the El Paso County jail to await extradition.

In a press release issued Sunday, CBP said Rios' arrest was among 20 other people arrested at area ports within a week with outstanding warrants ranging from parental kidnapping, assault, robbery, and a variety of other charges.