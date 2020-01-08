Man Wanted for 3 Dallas Murders Extradited From Mexico

A man wanted for three Dallas murders was extradited to the United States Wednesday from Mexico, where he had been in hiding for more than 15 years, police say.

Jose Sifuentes, 42, was arrested for one of the murders in 2003, but posted bond and fled to Mexico, Dallas police said.

Police said while Sifuentes was in hiding, DNA connected him to two additional Dallas cold case murders that happened in 1998.

Dallas police said each of the three murders "was sexually motivated and the victims died as a result of homicidal violence."

The FBI identified one of the three victims as Maria De Lourdes Pearles, who Sifuentes is accused of killing on Feb. 15, 1998.

Dallas police and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office obtained a provisional arrest warrant, which allowed them to look for Sifuentes in other jurisdictions, from the U.S. Department of Justice in 2016, police said.

Authorities ultimately located Sifuentes in San Vicente de Gonzalez, Nuevo Leon, Mexico in April 2019, Dallas police said. He was taken to Mexico City for extradition proceedings then escorted back to Dallas Wednesday by two FBI agents.

Upon arrival, the agents transferred custody of Sifuentes to the Dallas Police Department.

The Dallas Police Department, the FBI and the Dallas County Attorney's Office collaborated to bring Sifuentes back from Mexico.