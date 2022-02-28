Arlington

Man Wanted, Accused of Fatally Stabbing His Mother at Her Arlington Home

Arlington police say a man wanted in connection with his mother's death should be considered armed and dangerous

Nathan Woodard
NBC 5 News

Arlington police are looking for a man they say fatally stabbed his mother at her home Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a home on the 1900 block of Longmeadow Drive at about 7:30 p.m. where a man said he'd returned home from the store to find his wife bleeding and unresponsive in the front yard.

Arlington police and EMS arrived a short time later and the woman was pronounced deceased.

The woman was identified Monday afternoon by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as 55-year-old Teresa Dewitt Pierce. Her cause of death has not yet been confirmed by the medical examiner.

Investigators looking into the woman's death said they identified her 26-year-old son, Nathan Woodard, as her suspected attacker. Police have not said what led them to develop Woodard as a suspect in his mother's death.

Officers have been looking for Woodard since Sunday night and said they have obtained a warrant for his arrest as they continue searching for him. To help in their search, Arlington police shared a photo of Woodard from an arrest on Jan. 4 where he was accused of criminal mischief.

Police warn that anyone who sees Woodard is urged to avoid him and call 911 immediately. Woodard, police said, is considered armed and dangerous.

Further details about Woodard's January 2022 arrest are not yet known.

