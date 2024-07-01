Victim of stabbing in Fort Worth wakes up in field, investigation underway

Fort Worth police are searching for a suspect after a man accepted a ride from an unknown person and later woke up in a field with multiple stab wounds early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Langston Street just before 8 a.m. on July 1 after getting a cutting call.

When police officers arrived, they found a man who said he had been at a saloon and had been given a ride by an unknown, undescribed person.

The victim then told authorities he called for help after he woke up in a field and realized he was bleeding from stab wounds. He was then taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Fort Worth police stated that they have no descriptions of the suspects, and no one is in custody. They believe the incident may be related to a domestic dispute and are working to learn what happened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.