Man Used Stun Gun on Woman During Kidnapping Attempt: Denton Police

Denton police arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday who is accused of attempting to kidnap a woman earlier this month and using a stun gun on her.

At about 11 p.m. on May 1, a woman called 911 to report that a man had attacked her in the 900 block of West Hickory Street. Multiple other people also called 911 and reported that they heard what they thought was someone being shocked with a stun gun.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The woman told police that she had been walking down the street when a sedan slowly passed he and stopped in a nearby parking lot. Out of the corner of her eye, the woman said she saw the man running toward her and heard a zapping sound.

The woman attempted to hit the man with her bag of groceries when the man reached out and used the stun gun on her, and pushed her to the ground, police said.

The man fled when the woman screamed, but she was able to get a partial license plate. Police later located the vehicle and identified the suspect as 19-year-old Joseph Moore.

Police said Moore, who was arrested Tuesday, intended to kidnap the woman.

He was being held in the Denton city jail on charges of attempted aggravated kidnapping and possession of marijuana. His bail has been set at $2,000,500.