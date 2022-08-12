Man Used Drone to Try to Smuggle Drugs Into Fort Worth Prison: Feds

A man who flew a drone loaded with drugs and electronics over a federal prison in Fort Worth was arrested Thursday, authorities said.

Bryant Henderson, 42, of Smithville, flew a drone loaded with methamphetamine, compressed marijuana, two prepaid smartphones and nine music players, over FMC Fort Worth around midnight on May 4, according to his critical complaint.

The drone crashed on prison property and was recovered by guards, the complaint said.

The FBI used surveillance video from nearby O.D. Wyatt High School to identify Henderson, according to court documents.

The video showed a young man in a red Chevy Tahoe pull into the school parking lot and launch the drone, prosecutors said.

Investigators later found the Tahoe abandoned in Dallas and found Henderson’s debit card, a drone remote controller and other items.

A drone log showed it had also flown near other federal prisons in Seagoville and Bastrop.

Henderson is charged with attempting to provide contraband in prison, serving as an airman without an airman’s certificate and drug possession with intent to distribute.

He faces up to 45 years in prison.

Henderson was set to appear before a federal magistrate in Fort Worth Friday morning.

An attorney for him was not listed in court records.

The use of drones to deliver contraband to prisons is a growing problem, authorities said. Just last month a Houston man was charged with operating a drone over a federal prison in Beaumont.