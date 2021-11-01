Man Threatened, Followed Abigail Saldana Before Fatally Shooting Her: Warrant

In an arrest warrant obtained by NBC 5 News Monday, Fort Worth police say 54-year-old Stanley Szeliga fatally shot 22-year-old Abigail Saldana multiple times after threatening, stalking, and harassing her.

According to the affidavit, Saldana was found dead in her vehicle last Tuesday near the southern entrance to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, not far from Rick's Cabaret where she worked.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

A witness called 911 to report seeing a car speeding before driving off the International Parkway exit ramp and into a grassy area next to the roadway. The caller approached the vehicle and reported bullet holes in the passenger side and an occupant inside unresponsive and not moving.

Police and medical responders arrived and soon confirmed the driver was deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

In the affidavit, police said they found three shell casings and broken glass near the intersection of Amon Carter Boulevard and Texas 183, not far from where they found Saldana's car.

Inside the woman's vehicle detectives found a passport identifying her and clothing police described as "consistent with those worn by exotic dancers." With Rick's Cabaret in view, investigators went inside and spoke to the manager who confirmed Saldana worked there but said that she hadn't worked that day.

The manager told police that Saldana said she had been harassed by a customer they knew as Stan and he showed police Instagram posts where Saldana said the man was irritated with her over money and that he had threatened to report her to police. In another post, Saldana showed a GPS tracker she said Stan put on her car to follow her.

The manager added Saldana said she, "was frightened of Stan because he was stalking and harassing her."

According to the affidavit, detectives searched license plate reader records and found Szeliga's 2015 Ford F150 pickup truck was near Saldana's home in Farmers Branch at least five times over a 12-day span, indicating he may have been stalking her. They also said the reader showed his truck in close proximity to her vehicle in Farmer's Branch 17 minutes before the shooting was reported.

Detectives said Szeliga agreed to meet with them for an interview on Oct. 27 but that 15 minutes before the appointment he canceled saying there had been a death in his family.

NBC 5 News

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for Szeliga's Irving residence. Fort Worth SWAT officers executed the warrant shortly before midnight Oct. 27, but Szeliga refused to come out. SWAT officers eventually went inside and found Szeliga on the balcony with several self-inflicted cuts.

While Szeliga was being treated for his injury, investigators obtained an arrest warrant. He was arrested and charged with murder after being released from the hospital.

Szeliga is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a $250,000 bond. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.