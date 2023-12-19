Man, teen shot in Southern Dallas Tuesday, police say it's an ‘isolated incident'

A teenager and a man are hospitalized after they were shot Tuesday morning in the Highland Hills neighborhood in Southern Dallas.

Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting along the 3900 block of Happy Canyon Drive at about 7:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a man and a teenager who had been shot by an unknown person. Both victims were hospitalized, but their conditions are not known.

NBC 5/Telemundo 39 crews outside the house spotted what looked like multiple bullet holes in a red Dodge Charger parked in the driveway.

Dallas Police said the shooting is an isolated incident, but offered no other clues into what may have happened. Police have not announced any arrests or named any suspects.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.