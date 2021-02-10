Man Takes His Own Life in Front of Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne's Home

An unidentified man took his life in front of the home of Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne Wednesday afternoon. Irving police say the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Officers responded to a call of a shooting on Shumard Oak Lane.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man on the sidewalk in front of Van Duyne’s house. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police are awaiting positive identification of the man from the medical examiner’s office.

A spokesperson for Congresswoman Van Duyne said she was home at the time, heard the shot, saw a body in her front walkway and called police. Irving police said there were others inside who heard the gunshot as well. In a brief statement, Van Duyne’s spokesperson said “She is shocked and saddened that someone would take their own life. We have no further comment at this time. “

Police said they’ve not determined whether Van Duyne knew the man and they are working to determine how the man gained access inside the gated community. Police tell us there is no reason to believe there’s any further threat to Van Duyne or others.

Irving Police have communicated with the FBI, though the department is still the lead investigating agency.