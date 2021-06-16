Honey Grove

Man Suspected of Shooting Honey Grove Police Officer Found Dead Inside Home

Man believed to have killed himself after shooting, standoff in Fannin County Tuesday

A man suspected of shooting a police officer in the leg in a small North Texas city appears to have fatally shot himself after a standoff with officers overnight Tuesday, authorities said.

Police in Honey Grove said the officer responded to a home because of a possible domestic dispute at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer then encountered a man who appeared to be armed with a rifle. Police said a constable arrived to assist, and authorities were fired upon.

An officer was was shot and pulled to safety amid gunfire by a constable.

Police said Wednesday morning that the officer had been taken to a hospital in Plano and was in stable condition.

Police said the standoff ended at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when authorities entered the home and found the man dead.

Police did not identify the man or officer by name.

Police have asked the Texas Rangers to investigate.

Honey Grove, which has a population of about 1,700 people, is located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

