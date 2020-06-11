Dallas Police

Man Suspected of Killing Ex-Girlfriend in Dallas Murder-Suicide: Police

Dallas Police Cruiser
NBC 5 News

A man is suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend and then taking his own life in a northwest Dallas home Wednesday night, police say.

Dallas police said officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 2800 block of Walnut Hill Lane at about 10 p.m.

Officers forced their way into the residence where they found the bodies of 21-year old Celese Murray and 28-year-old Jesus Hernandez, both with apparent gunshot wounds.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jun 9

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Stars 1 hour ago

NHL, NHLPA Set Date for Training Camp

Investigators said Thursday they believe Hernandez fatally shot Murray before killing himself.

Police said the two had previously been involved in a relationship but did not reveal any motive for the killings.

The investigation into the murder-suicide is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Policedallas homicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us