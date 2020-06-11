Man Suspected of Killing Ex-Girlfriend in Dallas Murder-Suicide: Police

A man is suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend and then taking his own life in a northwest Dallas home Wednesday night, police say.

Dallas police said officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 2800 block of Walnut Hill Lane at about 10 p.m.

Officers forced their way into the residence where they found the bodies of 21-year old Celese Murray and 28-year-old Jesus Hernandez, both with apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Thursday they believe Hernandez fatally shot Murray before killing himself.

Police said the two had previously been involved in a relationship but did not reveal any motive for the killings.

The investigation into the murder-suicide is ongoing.