Man Suspected of Killing an Arizona Woman Arrested in Texas

Weeks after the fatal shooting of a woman in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa, authorities have arrested a suspect in Texas on suspicion of second-degree murder

By The Associated Press

Mesa police said 34-year-old Cherdon Mitchell was taken into custody Thursday by U.S. Marshals in Frisco, Texas after DNA evidence linked him to the Jan. 15 death of 24-year-old Xzavia Williams.

Officers making a traffic stop in Mesa said they heard a gunshot and found Williams, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mesa police investigators accessed surveillance video from the apartment complex where Williams was killed.

They said the video showed the suspect, later identified as Mitchell, and his vehicle.

Mitchell was seen holding a white cup in the video and it was later found by detectives in a bush near William's apartment, according to police.

They said DNA analysis from the cup identified Mitchell as the suspect.

Mitchell remains jailed on a $500,000 bond. It was unclear Sunday if he has a lawyer yet for his case.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

