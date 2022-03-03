Man Suspected in Shooting Deaths of 4 Arrested in Texas

A man suspected in a shooting that killed four people in Portland last year has been arrested in Texas, police said.

Detectives worked with U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement to arrest 27-year-old Jeremy Lenoire in Frisco, Texas, The Portland Police Bureau said Thursday in a news release.

Lenoire had been named as a suspect in the shooting at a southeast Portland home on June 6, 2021. Officers were called at about 10:30 p.m. that night on shooting reports and found Mitchell Nacoste, Kendall Gragg, Donovan Lenford and Eyion Willis dead.

Lenoire was arrested without incident on warrants for 4 murders, 2 burglaries and 2 robberies, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office. He’s awaiting extradition at the Denton County Jail.

It wasn’t immediately known if Lenoire has a lawyer to comment on the case.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.