Man Surrenders on Murder Charge After Girlfriend Found Dead

Grand Prairie Police say a man is in custody on a murder charge after his girlfriend was found deceased in her home on Saturday.

Eric Riddley, 25, surrendered to police at the Grand Prairie Public Safety Building on Monday night, two days after his girlfriend reportedly died.

Investigators said in a news release Tuesday that officers were called to a medical emergency at a home on the 30 block of E. Mountain Creek Court at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. When officers arrived they found a deceased woman inside the home.

The woman was identified as 41-year-old Yolanda Kelly.

Police said detectives obtained an arrest warrant for murder for her boyfriend but didn't reveal any further information about her cause of death other than to say they are treating this as a family violence-related murder.

Riddley is currently being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center, police said, with bond set at $1,000,000.