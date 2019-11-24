Man Suffers Minor Injuries in Possible Fort Worth Road Rage Shooting

A man has minor injuries after several people on motorcycles shot at him and his car in a Fort Worth parking lot Sunday night, police say.

The incident happened at about 8:23 p.m. Sunday at a Jack in the Box in the 4600 block of South Hulen Street, Fort Worth police said.

Police said the man was not sure he had "any previous interactions" with the people who shot at him, and told officers he thought he was mistaken for a different person, in a similar vehicle, who was driving recklessly in the area.

The man had minor injuries to his arm, where he was possibly struck by shrapnel, police said. Those who fired the shots fled the scene before police arrived.

The shooting happened in the same area where a string of violent robberies happened over the past two weeks.

