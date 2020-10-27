Man Struck by SUV in South Fort Worth Is Hospitalized in Critical Condition: PD

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by an SUV late Monday in South Fort Worth, police say.

According to a police news release, officers were called shortly before 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Camelot Road and Sycamore School Road, where reports indicated a vehicle had struck a pedestrian.

Officers learned the pedestrian had walked in front of an SUV that had a green light at the intersection, the release said.

The pedestrian was taken by MedStar to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver was not hurt and was allowed to leave the scene without charge.