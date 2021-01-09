Dallas

Man Struck by SUV After Helping Crash Victim in Dallas

dallas-police-generic-night
Metro

A man was struck and killed by a passing SUV after he helped the victim of a separate crash in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of Spur 408 at about 12:47 a.m., Dallas police said.

Police said the man had just helped a vehicle involved in a rollover crash when he entered the roadway and was struck by a black Cadillac SUV.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 43 mins ago

Passing Motorist Finds Man's Body in Fort Worth, Sheriff's Office Says

He was taken to an area hosptial by Dallas Fire-Rescue, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man was not identified and there were no charges filed against the driver Saturday, police said.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us