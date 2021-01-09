Man Struck by SUV After Helping Crash Victim in Dallas

A man was struck and killed by a passing SUV after he helped the victim of a separate crash in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of Spur 408 at about 12:47 a.m., Dallas police said.

Police said the man had just helped a vehicle involved in a rollover crash when he entered the roadway and was struck by a black Cadillac SUV.

He was taken to an area hosptial by Dallas Fire-Rescue, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man was not identified and there were no charges filed against the driver Saturday, police said.