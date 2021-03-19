Man Stabs 2 People, Chokes Another After Crash in Carrollton: Police

Carrollton police say a man stabbed two people and assaulted another after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35-E Thursday afternoon.

According to police, several cars collided in the I-35E express lanes in Carrollton at about 5 p.m. Thursday. One of the drivers, identified by police as 26-year-old Dillon Stoffregen, from Flower Mound, got out of his car and began to get in a verbal argument with others involved in the crash.

As the argument began to escalate, Stoffregen reportedly began to assault some of the other drivers as well as a passerby who stopped to help, stabbing two and strangling a third.

Police said the three people who were assaulted were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. A fourth person hurt in the crash was also treated for a minor injury.

Stoffregen was released from Parkland Memorial Hospital Thursday night and taken to the Dallas County Jail, according to police. He is now being charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

NBC 5 News

Carrollton police are asking anyone who recorded video of the incident to share that video with investigators.

It is not clear if Stoffregen has obtained an attorney.

Detectives are asking for individuals who recorded the crash or the assaults after to contact them at 972-466-3333 or CrimeTips@Carrollton.com.