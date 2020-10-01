Man Stabbed to Death, Woman Seriously Hurt After Attempted Robbery in Arlington

Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man to death and wounded a woman during a robbery Wednesday night in Arlington.

According to police, officers were called at about 9:07 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 6400 block of South Collins Street. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with apparent stab wounds.

The man, described by police as 47 years old, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name will be released once next of kin have been notified, police said.

The woman was undergoing treatment at a hospital for serious injuries from the attack, police said.

Investigators said a witness called police after seeing the injured woman running from the scene.

Detectives believe the suspect attacked the man and woman with a knife after demanding their property. He then ran toward the Dollar General located at 1200 Southeast Parkway, police said.

Thursday morning, officers were canvassing the area and searching for clues and possible surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call homicide detectives at 817-459-5735. Anonymous tipsters can contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.