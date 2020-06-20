Dallas

Man Stabbed to Death at Dallas Boarding House: Police

Cameron Marvel Glover has been charged with murder

Cameron Marvel Glover
Dallas County Sheriff's Department

Dallas police arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing another man Friday at a boarding house.

Officers responded to the boarding house in the 2700 block of Pall Mall Avenue, where they found Larry Don Davis on the floor next to the front door.

Davis, 59, had been stabbed multiple times with a knife and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 18 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Dallas 2 hours ago

Man Dies Days After Being Shot; 19-Year-Old Charged With Murder: Dallas Police

Police arrested Cameron Marvel Glover, 36, in his bedroom. He admitted to the stabbing in an interview and was taken to the Dallas County jail.

Glover has been charged with murder. His bail has been set at $500,000.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us