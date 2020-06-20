Man Stabbed to Death at Dallas Boarding House: Police

Dallas police arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing another man Friday at a boarding house.

Officers responded to the boarding house in the 2700 block of Pall Mall Avenue, where they found Larry Don Davis on the floor next to the front door.

Davis, 59, had been stabbed multiple times with a knife and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police arrested Cameron Marvel Glover, 36, in his bedroom. He admitted to the stabbing in an interview and was taken to the Dallas County jail.

Glover has been charged with murder. His bail has been set at $500,000.