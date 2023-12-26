Man stabbed after trying to assault woman at Fort Worth apartment complex: Police

A man was arrested after police say he attempted to assault a woman and ended up being stabbed at an apartment complex in Fort Worth late Christmas night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers, Fort Worth Fire first responders, and MedStar personnel went to the 3000 block of Crockett Street around 11:43 p.m. Monday after reports of a cutting.

When authorities arrived at The Lofts at West 7th Street, they found 19-year-old Gavin Norris inside the kitchen of an apartment with lacerations to the stomach.

Fort Worth Police

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Police said they learned that Norris and a woman were having a verbal altercation when Norris allegedly tried to attack the woman in the kitchen.

Fort Worth Police said the woman, who claimed she feared for her safety, grabbed a knife and stabbed Norris in the stomach to stop the assault. The woman eventually freed herself from Norris and fled the apartment to call 911.

Norris was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. He was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.