Man Stabbed, 1 Arrested After Crash in Southeast Dallas

A man was stabbed Saturday night and another man was arrested after a crash in southeast Dallas, police say.

Officers responded about 9:20 p.m. to the 400 block of Satinwood Drive, near the Trinity River Audubon Center, where the victim said he had been driving when a vehicle pulled out in front of him causing him to hit another car, police said.

When the victim got out to see the damage, several people from the vehicle that caused the crash approached him and started to assault him, police said.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was stabbed several times, and taken in critical condition to a local hospital, police said.

Officers arrested a 60-year-old man who faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident did not appear to be targeted, police said.