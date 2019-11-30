Man Shot While Sitting in Car Near ATM, Police Say

A man was shot while sitting in his vehicle near an ATM Saturday morning in Pleasant Grove, police say.

The shooting happened at about 6:43 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S. Buckner Boulevard, Dallas police said.

Police said the man who was shot told them someone opened the passenger door of his vehicle and shot him. He added that he did not know the shooter and did not know why he was shot.

The gunman did not take anything from the victim, Dallas police said.

Police said the man who was shot was taken to an area hospital and his condition was unknown Saturday afternoon.