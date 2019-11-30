Man Shot While Sitting in Car Near ATM, Police Say

The shooting happened at about 6:43 a.m. Saturday

Hollywood_Street_Name_Changes_Closer_to_Reality.jpg
Metro

A man was shot while sitting in his vehicle near an ATM Saturday morning in Pleasant Grove, police say.

The shooting happened at about 6:43 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S. Buckner Boulevard, Dallas police said.

Police said the man who was shot told them someone opened the passenger door of his vehicle and shot him. He added that he did not know the shooter and did not know why he was shot.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

McKinney 7 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Fort Worth ISD 8 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

The gunman did not take anything from the victim, Dallas police said.

Police said the man who was shot was taken to an area hospital and his condition was unknown Saturday afternoon.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us