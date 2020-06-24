Fort Worth

Man Shot Twice During Robbery in East Fort Worth

The incident occurred in an apartment complex parking lot in the 4700 block of Norma Street

By Hannah Jones

A man is injured after he was shot during a robbery in East Fort Worth.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in an apartment complex parking lot in the 4700 block of Norma Street at approximately 3 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a male with two gunshot wounds in his lower region.

The victim was dropping off another person when two males approached him and asked for his money at gunpoint, police said.

The suspect shot the victim twice, took the victim's vehicle, and fled the location, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for the non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

