Man Shot on Sylvania Avenue in Fort Worth

Police believe the shooting may have begun as a domestic altercation

By Hannah Jones

One person has been shot in Fort Worth Sunday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 800 block of South Sylvania Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found that an adult male victim had been shot. 

Police say the shooting may have begun as a domestic altercation. 

The suspect is an 18-year-old Hispanic male, police say.

According to police, several persons of interest have been detained.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Fort Worth police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

