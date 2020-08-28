Dallas

Man Shot Multiple Times in Dallas Thursday Night: Police

A man was shot multiple times before driving to a DART station to get help

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before midnight on Thursday.

According to police, a man was shot multiple times at another location before driving to the DART station near East Clarendon Drive and South Ewing Avenue to get help.

Police said the victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified, police said.

No additional information is available at this time.

