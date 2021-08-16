Man Found Shot, Killed in Middle of West Dallas Street: Police

Dallas police are asking for the public's help after a man was fatally shot and found in the middle of a West Dallas street on Sunday night, Dallas police said.

At around 8:57 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Vilbig Road. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police will not release the man's identity until the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office confirms his identity and next of kin has been notified.

Anyone can contact Detective Abel Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or email abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com and refer to case number #146788-2021.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information called into 214-373-TIPS that leads to an arrest and indictment.

According to NBC 5's count, the murder is the 132nd homicide in Dallas this year.