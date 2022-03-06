Man Shot, Killed in Domestic Altercation in Dallas: Police

One man is dead after a domestic altercation in Dallas on Sunday, police said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, West Division officers were dispatched to 3200 Bridge Hill Drive about a shooting call.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a dead adult male with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The shooter was located at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

According to police, detectives learned that the incident began a domestic altercation involving two men and a woman.

During the altercation, one of the men shot the other man, police said.

Police said homicide detectives are still investigating the shooting.