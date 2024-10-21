Man shot and killed in Fort Worth while waiting for food

Fort Worth Police are investigating the shooting death of a man after he was found dead in a vehicle while waiting for food.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Miller Avenue and Richardson Street on Saturday around 10:53 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man dead in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to police.

Detectives found that the victim and another person had gone to the location to order food. According to police, the victim remained in the vehicle while the other person ordered the food.

The witness returned to the vehicle to find the victim had been shot.

Police are still searching for the shooter or shooters.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the manner and cause of death, as well as the identity of the deceased once next of kin has been notified.

The Fort Worth Police Department Homicide Unit is currently investigating this incident.