Man Shot, Killed After Leaving Arlington Convenience Store

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Arlington moments after leaving a convenience store, police say.

According to police, the man and several other people had been at a convenience store on the 1700 block of West Sanford Street.

After leaving the store with another person, police said someone in another group who had also been at the convenience store then followed his vehicle and soon after opened fire.

The man driving the car was hit by at least one bullet, police said. The passenger in the car, police said, was able to move the driver to the passenger seat and drive the car to a home on the 600 block of Cousins Lane, about a block from the convenience store.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released and is known only as a 21-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man's identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office once his family has been identified.

Investigators are currently trying to get surveillance footage from the convenience store but that they have no clear motive at this time and have not identified any suspects or made any arrests.

Arlington police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Homicide Det. Richard Coleman at 817-459-5373. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS and may be eligible for a reward.