Man Shot in the Shoulder During Overnight Shooting in East Dallas

A man is injured following a shooting in East Dallas on Sunday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a call for a victim with a gunshot wound on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-30 at Dolphin Road at approximately 11 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, the victim he informed them that he has been shot in the parking lot of the Villa Bonita Apartments located at 8411 Deansgate Lane.

Officers went to the apartment complex and found a crime scene in the parking lot, police said.

According to police, the suspect vehicle approached a group that was gathered in the parking lot. After talking briefly, the victim tried to drive away, but the suspect opened fire on his vehicle.

Police said the victim was shot in the shoulder, but he was able to escape the suspect and flag someone down for help at Interstate 30 near Dolphin Road.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.