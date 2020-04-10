Man Shot in the Chest at an Apartment Complex in Southwest Dallas

A man is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Southwest Dallas Thursday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred in the 400 block of South Walton Walker Boulevard at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Police said witnesses saw two groups of people arguing in the apartment courtyard.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation, during which several shots were fired, police said.

According to police, the victim, a 23-year-old male, was shot in the chest. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police said it is not known who fired the shot that struck the victim.