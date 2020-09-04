Fort Worth

Man Shot in Robbery While Waiting on Blind Date in Fort Worth, Police Say

Man hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening

fort-worth-police-generic-tape1

A man expecting a blind date was instead shot in the leg in a robbery Thursday, Fort Worth police say.

Fort Worth police said they were called to a shooting at about 11 p.m. and that officers arrived to find a man with a leg wound.

According to police, the man said he was due to meet a blind date, but when he arrived, three men robbed him and then shot him in the leg.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 15 mins ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 35 mins ago

Dallas County Adds 195 COVID-19 Cases Friday, 106 New, Along With 9 Deaths

The three men are not in custody, Fort Worth police said. A description of the men was not provided.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us