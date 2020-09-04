Man Shot in Robbery While Waiting on Blind Date in Fort Worth, Police Say

A man expecting a blind date was instead shot in the leg in a robbery Thursday, Fort Worth police say.
Fort Worth police said they were called to a shooting at about 11 p.m. and that officers arrived to find a man with a leg wound.
According to police, the man said he was due to meet a blind date, but when he arrived, three men robbed him and then shot him in the leg.
The three men are not in custody, Fort Worth police said. A description of the men was not provided.