Man Shot in Overnight Road Rage Incident in Fort Worth: Police

A man is injured after a road rage shooting in Fort Worth on Tuesday night, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, a man was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 West at approximately 9 p.m. when a vehicle cut him off.

Police said the man honked his horn at the vehicle, prompting the occupants of the vehicle to fire five shots at the man's car, striking him.

The victim called 911 and met with officers at a gas station near Rosedale Street and Martin Luther King Jr Freeway.

According to police, the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim is currently in stable condition.