Fort Worth

Man Shot in Overnight Road Rage Incident in Fort Worth: Police

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

By Hannah Jones

Metro

A man is injured after a road rage shooting in Fort Worth on Tuesday night, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, a man was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 West at approximately 9 p.m. when a vehicle cut him off.

Police said the man honked his horn at the vehicle, prompting the occupants of the vehicle to fire five shots at the man's car, striking him.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Sep 14

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Garland 1 hour ago

Garland Woman Praises Compassionate Cop: ‘I Was Moved to Tears”

The victim called 911 and met with officers at a gas station near Rosedale Street and Martin Luther King Jr Freeway.

According to police, the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim is currently in stable condition.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth policeroad rageroad rage shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us