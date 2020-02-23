Man Shot in Face at Apartment Complex: Fort Worth Police

A man is critical condition after he was shot in the face early Sunday at an apartment complex, Fort Worth police say.

A local hospital called police at about 12:30 a.m. to report that a man had arrived in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the face. The man claimed to have been shot at the Wood Hollow Apartments in the 13700 block of West Rim Drive, police said.

Officers, who had been at the complex investigating a shots fired call, went to the apartment where the man said he'd been shot and detained several people.

Witnesses told police that the victim and at least one or two other people had been inside when someone fired shots into the apartment from the back patio door.

CareFlite moved the victim, a 25-year-old man, from the hospital to a hospital in Dallas, where he was in critical condition Sunday.

The shooter has not been apprehended, police said.