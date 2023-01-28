A man was shot multiple times after an apparent road rage incident, according to Fort Worth police.

According to police, the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday night. Two drivers were traveling on East Magnolia Avenue between the intersections of South Main Street and Hemphill Street.

There was “an incident or exchange” between the drivers. A suspect occupying the suspect vehicle shot the victim in the face, shoulder and forearm. The suspects then fled the scene, police said.

The victim then drove to the QuikTrip on Hemphill Street seeking medical assistance before he was transported to the hospital.

Drivers in Fort Worth said road rage and aggressive drivers are a problem they have experienced.

“I have been worried just increasingly, like if someone cuts me off…like, wanting to honk at them. That’s not okay. It’s something I would have done 10 years ago, but now…I’m like, are they going to pull a gun on me?” Ashley Dargai said Saturday. “Mostly, I feel like bullied on the road.”

Nicole Hendley of Fort Worth said dealing with aggressive drivers has become increasingly nerve-wracking, especially since becoming a parent.

“I have a toddler, so I’m really sensitive to people’s general attitude driving around me and feeling a lot of anxiety and feeling people’s anger and impatience. It’s hard. It’s scary,” Hendley said. “Like with revving engines and just getting so, so close to my car. I constantly catch myself looking back, like…I have a two-year-old in here. Calm down. “

According to Fort Worth police, the victim in Friday night’s shooting was transported to Harris Hospital in stable condition for medical treatment. The Gun Violence Unit will continue to investigate.