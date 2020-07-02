Man Shot Dead on Fort Worth Street: PD

Police in Fort Worth are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday on the city's southeast side.

A man, who hasn't been identified, was found on a driveway along the 3700 block of Forbes Street shortly after 3:30 a.m., police said in a statement. Officers learned witnesses had heard several gunshots in the area and dogs barking around the time of the incident.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide detectives are investigating this incident.

No further information was made available.