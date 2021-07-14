Man Shot by Grand Prairie Police After Ramming Officer's Motorcycle, Police Say

A man is injured, shot by a Grand Prairie police officer Wednesday afternoon when police say he intentionally rammed an officer's motorcycle while attempting to elude capture during a chase.

Grand Prairie police said Wednesday afternoon a motorcycle officer was working traffic enforcement when he attempted to stop a speeding driver on the 3000 block of Corn Valley Road at about 3 p.m.

Police said the driver refused to pull over for the officer and that during a pursuit the driver was seen throwing items from the vehicle.

The driver entered a cul-de-sac along the 2800 block of Springdale Circle, police said, and upon realizing he'd reached a dead-end he made a U-turn and accelerated his vehicle in the direction of the officer.

The officer, who had stopped his motorcycle to try and get the driver to surrender, jumped out of the way and fired a shot at the man as he rammed his motorcycle.

Grand Prairie police officials said the officer fired a single round through the driver's windshield because he feared for his life.

The officer was not injured. The driver of the Nissan, identified Wednesday afternoon as 25-year-old Jose Vega, of Grand Prairie, suffered a minor injury that is not believed to be life-threatening. Vega was treated with first aid by police before being transported to a nearby hospital.

Grand Prairie Police said that per department policy the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Officer-Involved Shooting Team was called to the scene and is conducting an independent investigation into the use of force.

The Grand Prairie Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards will also be conducting a concurrent administrative investigation.

The officer, meanwhile, whose identity has not been released, has been placed on routine administrative leave.