Man Shot by Brother Outside Fort Worth Restaurant: Police

One person is injured after a shooting at a restaurant in Fort Worth on Thursday.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, South Patrol responded to a shooting call at Rosa's Café, located at 7451 McCart Avenue, shortly before 12 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot at several times near the corner of property.

The victim then ran toward the Walmart where several more shots were fired at him, police said.

According to police, the suspect is believed to be the the victim's brother.

He was taken into custody by one of the responding officers without incident, police said.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital.

According to police, the incident is still under investigation, and the Gun Violence and Family Violence units were both notified.

